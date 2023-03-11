Welcome to this stunning 2022-built ranch home! This beautiful property includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a spacious 4-stall garage. You'll appreciate the open concept layout with vaulted ceilings that create a bright and airy ambiance. Large windows allow natural light to flow in, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. This home is perfect for entertaining guests, with a large covered patio that provides ample space for outdoor gatherings. Additionally, the electric fireplace adds a cozy touch to this energy-efficient all-electric home. The unfinished basement offers possibilities for customization, making it the perfect canvas to create your dream space. This home is not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical and functional, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a comfortable and convenient living space. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful and well-maintained home. Come see it today and fall in love with everything it has to offer!