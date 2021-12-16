2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $39,000

******See the new righted pricing**** Look at how much you can get for less the $40k! This double wide has a lot to offer to its new owners. A little TLC will make this a place that you are proud to call home. Over 1500 sq. feet of living space gives you good sized closet space and lot's of room to build memories in as you "do life". This property is being sold "as is" but is a solid platform to make your own. Recent work done to the back bedroom and a new water heater are what you can look forward to when you walk through this place. There is a sitting room off of the kitchen with a window that lets you enjoy the natural light. A large covered patio on the front gives you an outdoor living space to relax and enjoy the fresh air. The parking slab has room for two cars. The front yard is a treat with a perennial garden that has a wide variety of flowers, grasses & ground cover. They will bloom & pop with color spring through fall.