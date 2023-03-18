Welcome to 9420 Duckhorn Drive. This "Zero Entry" ranch style home sits in the brand new Gardenview at Vintage Heights Subdivision located on the SE Corner of 93rd & Old Cheney Rd. This model consists of two bedrooms on the main level with an additional bedroom option in the basement. The Primary Bedroom is exceptional size, easy to accommodate a king size bed with additional furniture. The main level is totally open. The kitchen will consist of factory custom cabinetry with granite countertops. Full stainless appliance package and stackable washer & dryer in the primary bedroom closet. Washer and dryer hookups will also be available in the lower level. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the main level minus the bedrooms and bathrooms. Very nice fully finished 3 Stall Garage with plenty of outlets. Upgraded insulation package with high efficiency HVAC system to keep your energy bills reasonable. Plenty of additional lot options available, call to schedule appointment.