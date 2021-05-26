 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $374,500

Lakefront Property at Capitol Beach Lake in Lincoln, Nebraska! You must see this piece of paradise with breathtaking views of the lake from both the upper and lower decks. This stunning updated home has a great open floor plan and tons of natural light throughout! The bedrooms are very spacious and there are 2 full baths plus a convenient half bath. It has a beautiful yard, concrete sea wall and a storage shed. Don't miss this opportunity for lake living at it's best, just in time for summer fun! View More

