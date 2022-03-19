 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $369,273

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $369,273

Daylight lower level. Reverse 1.5 Story Ranch Townhome. Finished basement with Bedroom, Office (has French Double Doors) and Large Family Room. Main level has great Master Suite, Double sinks in MSBA Adult size Vanity, 4" Shower & walk in Closet. LVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank) in the Kitchen, Dining room, 1/2 Bath, Mud room and Foyer. PHOTOS SIMULATED

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News