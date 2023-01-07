This is the next Alderwood townhome to be completed in our southeast location! This ranch townhome features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, quartz countertops, LVP flooring, covered deck, a beautiful primary bedroom, 2 stall garage and many features that you will want to see. The walkout basement features another bedroom, office with glass french doors, full bath, family room and plenty of room for storage. Enjoy the easy living with the HOA covering lawn, trash and snow removal in a desirable area. Call for stage of construction and to discuss floor plans!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $367,533
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people -- identified as Dagmara Dorta Diaz, 29, and Alfonso Palmero, 34 -- were found Friday with suspected gunshot wounds.
John-David Christenson, son of Rachel and Dylan Christenson, is the first baby born in Lincoln in 2023 at 7:56 a.m. Sunday — about six weeks before his due date.
A proposed constitutional amendment that will be introduced Thursday would revert Nebraska's legislative branches to a bicameral form of government.
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
"As Mr. Hill said, this is just him venting and filing a lawsuit," said Attorney Patrick Guinan, who represents a bulk of the election commissioners.
Lincoln is likely to see mostly rain, although it could see some snow and ice. Areas farther west and north could see heavy snow and/or heavy ice accumulation.
Nebraska is looking to add a standout Division II wide receiver and a pair of linebacker brothers to its 2023 class, in addition to continued 2024 offers in Texas.
A year after zero FBS schools offered a scholarship, Kai Wallin went the junior college route, and turned himself into an intriguing piece of the Huskers' 2023 class.
As police spoke with the 34-year-old over the phone Dec. 28, they heard her arguing with a child before a gunshot rang out inside her home, investigators alleged.
The Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday approved an agreement with Burrell Aviation that gives the company the right to develop about 30 acres on the west side of the airport.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said officers were called to a house in the 3000 block of Vine Street around 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of gunshots.