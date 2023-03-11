MODEL HOME not for sale. This is the popular Alderwood townhome in the new south location! Enjoy the easy living in a desirable area. This townhome is a reverse one and a half story ranch and features an open floor plan, granite countertops, LVP flooring, covered deck, a beautiful master bedroom and many features that you will want to see. The basement features another bedroom, office, full bath, family room and plenty of room for storage. Call for stage of construction and to discuss floor plans!