2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $365,000

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home in the Village Court neighborhood on the south side of Village Meadows at 70th and Yankee Hill Road. Monthly HOA dues cover lawn care, snow removal, garbage/recycling and common area maintenance. Private street. Fantastic open floor plan. Coffered great room ceiling with direct-vent fireplace. The kitchen features a center island and spacious walk-in pantry. Master bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks and a wonderful walk-in closet. The basement has an egress window for a future bedroom and rough-in plumbing for a future bath. The basement can be finished upon buyer's request. Covered deck off the dinette. 2 stall garage. Full sod and underground sprinklers.

