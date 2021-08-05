 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $345,025
spotlight

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $345,025

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $345,025

MODEL HOME not for sale. This is the popular Alderwood townhome in the new south location! Enjoy the easy living in a desirable area. This townhome is a reverse one and a half story ranch and features an open floor plan, granite countertops, LVP flooring, covered deck, a beautiful master bedroom and many features that you will want to see. The basement features another bedroom, office, full bath, family room and plenty of room for storage. Call for stage of construction and to discuss floor plans!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News