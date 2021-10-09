This like-new Village Gardens townhouse is the perfect mix of luxury, style and location! Not only is this home beautiful, but it's right in the heart of the Village Gardens neighborhood, which offers plenty of dining and entertainment. This 2 bed, 3 bath charmer is also perfect for the live/work/play lifestyle with a home office on the main level that lets in lots of natural light. Both bedrooms have their own attached full bathroom with laundry conveniently located on the same level. Finished in 2020, this home is better than new with an outdoor patio added for relaxing and entertaining, and gorgeous landscaping already established. You'll also love the upscale finishes in the kitchen and throughout the main level (quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, LVP flooring). You will also love the potential in the basement living area. It's a clean slate to add equity to the property! The property is also all-electric! Call today for your private showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $340,000
