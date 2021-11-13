This like-new Village Gardens townhouse is the perfect mix of luxury, style and location! Not only is this home beautiful, but it's right in the heart of the Village Gardens neighborhood, which offers plenty of dining and entertainment. This 2 bed, 3 bath charmer is also perfect for the live/work/play lifestyle with a home office on the main level that lets in lots of natural light. Both bedrooms have their own attached full bathroom with laundry conveniently located on the same level. Finished in 2020, this home is better than new with an outdoor patio added for relaxing and entertaining, and gorgeous landscaping already established. You'll also love the upscale finishes in the kitchen and throughout the main level (quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, LVP flooring). You will also love the potential in the basement living area. It's a clean slate to add equity to the property! The property is also all-electric! Call today for your private showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $329,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here are six possibilities for Nebraska's offensive coordinator role that fit specific prerequisites, such as play-calling experience.
- Updated
That project, with its strong recreation, flood control and economic development aspects, joins opportunities already identified at Lake McConaughy, Lewis and Clark Lake and Niobrara State Park on the committee's list.
- Updated
At this point, Nebraska's administration either believes in Scott Frost or it doesn't. On this day, the Huskers showed plenty of reasons to believe.
- Updated
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts likes the idea of Scott Frost not having his head buried in a play sheet during a game. Maybe a new way will help NU in close games.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
This story begins at Trev Alberts' son's wedding in late October and ends Monday morning. Here's what happened during that span.
- Updated
Alberts didn’t want to step on Scott Frost’s toes, but said he “wouldn’t be surprised,” if Frost looked for a coordinator to handle play-calling.
- Updated
Internet Nebraska had an email outage over the weekend that angered customers. The company also says it will no longer provide DSL internet service.
- Updated
Bailey Boswell will not be the first woman in Nebraska to receive a death sentence. A three-judge panel sentenced her to life in prison without parole for the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe.
- Updated
Nebraska coach Scott Frost needs to keep growing in his job. He'll get another season in Lincoln to do it. Does he deserve it? Let the debate roar on.
- Updated
"The phone calls include Ms. Idigima and Mr. Weaver discussing the case, witnesses and video evidence of their pending charges," according to the petition for action on conditions of pretrial release.