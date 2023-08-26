Welcome to 5808 S. 93rd St in Garden View. Enjoy the convenience of single level living with no steps from the garage or patio entrances! This 2 bedroom/2 bath new construction townhome is ready to move-in and boasts 1,527 sq ft of finish with sleek and modern designs. The large kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and black stainless appliances and is open to the spacious living area with 9 ft. ceilings. The primary suite offers a walk-in closet and primary bath with direct access to the laundry area/mudroom. Plus, you can relax knowing that the HOA will take care of lawn, snow removal and trash. Fences are allowed!