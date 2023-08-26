Welcome to 5808 S. 93rd St in Garden View. Enjoy the convenience of single level living with no steps from the garage or patio entrances! This 2 bedroom/2 bath new construction townhome is ready to move-in and boasts 1,527 sq ft of finish with sleek and modern designs. The large kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and black stainless appliances and is open to the spacious living area with 9 ft. ceilings. The primary suite offers a walk-in closet and primary bath with direct access to the laundry area/mudroom. Plus, you can relax knowing that the HOA will take care of lawn, snow removal and trash. Fences are allowed!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two longtime and well-known gardeners, who for many years created the designs for the Sunken Gardens, retired suddenly this spring, at least a…
City officials declined a request by the state to build a prison on city land then heard nothing until shortly before announcement of the new …
Kurt and Susan Batenhorst spend much of fall watching their daughters play college volleyball. This weekend, two of them will be in the same p…
The company made the announcement Tuesday at its data center in Papillion, saying it will expand into Lincoln as part of a $1.2 billion invest…
FedEx driver Matt Govier killed a rattlesnake he found on the front porch of a home he delivered to in Sumner.