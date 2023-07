Welcome to 5860 S. 93rd St in Garden View. Enjoy the convenience of single level living! This 2 bedroom/2 bath new construction townhome will be ready late September, 2023, and boasts 1,527 sq ft of finish with sleek and modern designs. The large kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, while the primary suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and primary bath with direct access to the laundry area. In addition to 9ft ceilings, a large living area, 2nd bedroom/office and mudroom, you'll love the patio and 2-stall attached garage. Fences are allowed! Plus, you can relax knowing that the HOA will take care of lawn, snow removal and trash. Don't miss out - reserve yours today!