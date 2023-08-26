Welcome to 5800 S. 93rd St in Garden View. Enjoy the convenience of single level living with a zero-entry garage! This 2 bedroom/2 bath new construction townhome is move-in ready and boasts 1,527 sq ft of finish with sleek and modern designs. The large kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The primary suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and primary bath with direct access to the laundry area. In addition to 9ft ceilings, a large living area, 2nd bedroom/office and mudroom, you'll love the patio and 2-stall attached garage. Fences are allowed! Plus, you can relax knowing that the HOA will take care of lawn, snow removal and trash.