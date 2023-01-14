2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900

Why wait for spring to own your new zero entry Smetter townhome? Beautiful open kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances, as well as a large eat-in area with big windows and door to backyard, first floor, laundry, and primary bedroom, features, its own bath, finished basement with bedroom, family room, bathroom, and extra storage. No need to wait for the winter thaw! You can own this beautiful townhome today!