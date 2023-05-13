Take a look at this beautiful townhome in northeast Lincoln! This home has been so well taken care of you would think it was never lived in! This townhome features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, two car garage that is fully finished including insulation and located in a desirable area. This home also features an amazing kitchen with a large center island, granite counter tops, large living room and family room in the basement along with a designated office with beautiful glass french doors. You will love the primary bedroom/bath and walk-in closet. Outside you have a covered deck facing east which makes a great place to relax in the afternoons or anytime! It also has zero entry, plenty of storage area and the HOA covers your lawn care, garbage and snow removal to free up even more of your time. Come see this beautiful home and all that it has to offer. Don't miss out and schedule your personal showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,500
