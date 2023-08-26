(The open house address for these townhomes is 9831 Keystone). Welcome to Wilderness Hills Luxury Townhomes, a stunning development brought to you by Smetter Homes! This captivating zero-entry, 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom ranch-style floor plan boasts a finished basement, first-floor laundry for added convenience, a generously sized kitchen pantry, and a spacious primary suite. Both the interior and exterior feature superior products, including a maintenance-free natural stone and vinyl exterior, enhanced sound-proofing between units, and an energy-efficient all-electric heat pump. Step inside to discover the timeless elegance of granite countertops throughout, complemented by recessed lighting, a beautiful white subway tile backsplash and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances (refrigerator included). Plus, a noteworthy bonus: fences are allowed in this development. Contact us today to schedule a private showing! *Photos are simulated*