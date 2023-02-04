Perfect 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 plus car garage ready for you soon! Well thought out with upgrades you'll love including large patio, white trim and extra egress window downstairs for future rooms. Garage stall is extra deep - perfect for small engines, workshops and the like. Also included: energy efficient windows, 95% efficient furnace, and closing costs paid!* and so much more. Call today to see what dreams we can build for you! *check with listing agent for details on closing costs credit