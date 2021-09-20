2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $309,900

Large end unit townhouse in Pinehurst neighborhood! You and your guest are welcomed by the front area courtyard, perfect for lazy summer days or entertaining guests. This home offers formal and informal dining options, a first floor den and first floor washer and dryer area. The walkout/daylight lower level offers a large open space, 3rd bathroom area along with tons of storage. The enclosed porch is perfect for anyone looking for an outdoor space with the indoor luxuries. Whether its morning coffee or snuggling up with a book, you will enjoy this quaint area of the home. Both levels overlook a beautiful commons area giving you a little country feel in the city. Extra parking and a two car garage welcomes you home. NEW CARPET going in and PROFESSIONALLY Painted in the process!