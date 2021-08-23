2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $289,900

Don’t miss this ranch style home in Cripple Creek! All the character and charm in this stunning home set it apart. The main level boasts over 1,300 sq ft with new hardwood flooring throughout, a large living room with a gorgeous picture window and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The eat-in area off the kitchen features views of the beautifully landscaped backyard, which includes a covered patio and koi pond—a great outdoor space for entertaining. Or take your guests back indoors where the basement offers a generously-sized rec room with space for an additional game table room, possible dry bar, a separate bath and laundry area and storage space. What’s more, there is potential to add a third bedroom in the basement. This home has much to offer, it is a must-see. Seller intends to sell the home in its current condition. Call today to schedule your showing!