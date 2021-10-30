 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $279,900

The Urban Modern Cottage by Live Well Designs is the latest model in North Lincoln's Garden View Community located near 35th and Superior. The Urban Modern offers 1350 s.f. of finish with a comfortable yet contemporary flair. Finishes include granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring throughout the main level, an appliance package that includes range/oven, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator, and stack-able washer & dryer. The second level features 2 large bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom with granite counters. The upper level also includes a beautiful private deck with pergola overlooking the open greenspace. Enjoy the walking trails, community garden space and 2 stocked ponds. This home comes with a 4 yr. America's Preferred Home Warranty

