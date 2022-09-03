Prairie Homes The "Heritage" . 2 bedrooms, 2 bath areas, first floor. 2 car garage Laundry. Great Owners suite, open floor plan. Many others of the same floor plan under construction. Homes available North and South. Available to upgrade appliances and flooring. Slab Construction zero entrance from garage and Front Door. 10x10 Concrete Patio through 6' patio door from the kitchen. Huge walk-N-Closet in the Primary Bedroom. First floor everything No Basement. Great location one of the few lots we have left until we get more of the available (this fall or next spring).
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $278,600
