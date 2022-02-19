The Woodhaven in Garden View is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome featuring an open floor plan with main level living, zero entry accessibility and stylish (and easy to clean) vinyl plank flooring . The kitchen features a large center island, granite counters and soft close drawers and cabinets. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and 3/4 bath with double vanities. The HOA takes care of lawn maintenance, snow removal and garbage service leaving you time to enjoy the open greenspace, community gardens, 2 fishing ponds and 1.5 miles of walking trails. Isn't it time you moved to Garden View, a neighborhood designed for community. This property comes with a 4 yr. America's Preferred Home Warranty.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $274,900
