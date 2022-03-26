The Farmington Cottage is in North Lincoln's Garden View Community located near 35th and Superior. The Farmington Cottage offers 1282 sq ft of finish with a comfortable yet contemporary flair. Finishes include granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring throughout the main level, wooden blinds and an appliance package that includes induction range/oven, dishwasher, microwave oven, and refrigerator. A storm shelter was built under the stairs with door access. Upstairs you will find 2 master bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Additionally, a spacious two car garage with lots of storage, and a fenced in back yard with a patio to enjoy extra privacy. You'll enjoy the walking trails, community garden space and 2 stocked ponds. Call today for your private showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $264,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jessica Kolterman, a spokesperson for Lincoln Premium Poultry, confirmed that the flock is on a farm that raises chickens sent for processing at the company's Costco-affiliated operation in Fremont.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Scottsbluff OL Brock Knutson has piled up a nice list of Power Five options; will his dream school offer?
The Scottsbluff offensive lineman and three-star prospect in the 2023 class is getting out and trying to see as many colleges as possible this spring.
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana put out a call for donations after it suffered a "huge setback." The group is working to put legalization of medical marijuana before Nebraska voters this fall.
Zavier Betts, expected to be key receiver in Nebraska's rotation, hasn't been at practice this week.
On Wednesday night, a 13-year-old boy's mother showed up at LPD's Northwest substation saying she had just driven to Chicago and picked up her son and four other boys.
Maybe Zavier Betts will rejoin Nebraska's team at some point. But you have to wonder, especially considering Mickey Joseph's hardline approach to coaching.
After federal agents first tried to contact Fortenberry at his Lincoln home in 2019, the congressman called the then-Lincoln police chief. Fortenberry said he was concerned for his family's safety.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.