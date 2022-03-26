2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $264,900

The Farmington Cottage is in North Lincoln's Garden View Community located near 35th and Superior. The Farmington Cottage offers 1282 sq ft of finish with a comfortable yet contemporary flair. Finishes include granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring throughout the main level, wooden blinds and an appliance package that includes induction range/oven, dishwasher, microwave oven, and refrigerator. A storm shelter was built under the stairs with door access. Upstairs you will find 2 master bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Additionally, a spacious two car garage with lots of storage, and a fenced in back yard with a patio to enjoy extra privacy. You'll enjoy the walking trails, community garden space and 2 stocked ponds. Call today for your private showing.