2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $264,900

Great opportunity to own an all brick duplex in south Lincoln. Two beds and a full bath on each side as well as a shared detached two-stall garage. Completely move in ready. 931 has had the same tenant for approximately 11 years. Seller is selling another brick duplex just down the street as well. That address is 1365 S 40th St. Call today to schedule your private showings.

