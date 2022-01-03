 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $259,000

Very nice, super clean townhome in south Lincoln. Almost 2300 square feet finished living space with 2 + 1 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car attached garage. The main floor features a gallery kitchen with bar seating as well as a designated dining area, large living room with stunning brick gas vent fireplace, primary bedroom with en-suite, second bedroom and hall bath. The day light basement features a large 16 X 24 family room, wet bar, non-conforming bedroom, hobby/rec room and bath. The end unit is located on a large corner lot with brick and steel siding exterior close to a beautiful commons area.

