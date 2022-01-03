Very nice, super clean townhome in south Lincoln. Almost 2300 square feet finished living space with 2 + 1 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car attached garage. The main floor features a gallery kitchen with bar seating as well as a designated dining area, large living room with stunning brick gas vent fireplace, primary bedroom with en-suite, second bedroom and hall bath. The day light basement features a large 16 X 24 family room, wet bar, non-conforming bedroom, hobby/rec room and bath. The end unit is located on a large corner lot with brick and steel siding exterior close to a beautiful commons area.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Journal Star has learned that the Huskers are expected to fill Tony Tuioti's former role internally. Plus, a look at the other spots, QB talk and more.
- Updated
High winds and bitterly cold temperatures will make for dangerous conditions, the National Weather Service said.
- Updated
Nebraska is still in the market for a transfer quarterback and extended a new offer on Monday night.
- Updated
Ke’Onna Marie Anne Hawkins made her arrival a few days early and, in doing so, became Lincoln’s first baby of 2022.
- Updated
We can all agree Nebraska's climb from mediocrity has to feature ample strength along the lines. Alabama and Georgia issued a gentle reminder using sledgehammers, if that's possible.
Plans submitted to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department show the auto center portion of the building at Gateway Mall being torn down.
- Updated
Jim Wilkinson established HoneyCreek Dining — then named Shirley's, after his mother, who was also a co-founder — in September 1976.
- Updated
He didn’t hear the shot, but he felt it. And then he saw it, blood beginning to escape from his upper right arm.
Nebraska town agrees to $16,000 settlement with resident behind 'burdensome' letters to city officials
- Updated
"All of the people involved with this lawsuit should regret being here," the judge wrote in his order. "To begin with, nearly every public official draws the attention of critics and cranks who have opinions they insist on sharing."
- Updated
Imagine the negative reaction of Nebraska fans if Ndamukong Suh would've opted out of the 2009 Holiday Bowl. Many of those fans likely would voice support for the move today.