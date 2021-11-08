2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $240,000

RECENTLY UPDATED! Highly sought after original limestone walk-out ranch on cul-de-sac in midtown Lincoln! This 2+ Bed, 2 Bath home has an additional guest room in the basement and features a welcoming front covered patio, a large open living area with beautiful hardwood floors and inviting windows, two bedrooms upstairs, one fully updated bath, an informal dining room, a kitchen with plenty of storage and a secluded side covered balcony that also leads to the attached one stall garage. Downstairs you will find a family room with a walkout basement, plenty of storage areas, the second bathroom, laundry and a large 3rd flex room that could be used as a guest room, office, hobbies, or rec room. The backyard offers much needed privacy, landscaping, a covered patio off the walkout basement with new cement slab, and a second covered balcony off the kitchen. Other exterior features include underground sprinklers and a new roof/gutters in 2019. CALL BEFORE ITS SOLD!