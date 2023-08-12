Discover the epitome of comfortable living townhome with a 2-bed, 2 -bath, 2-car garage, and 2-walk-in closets! Step inside to experience the convenience of one-level living, where every inch of space is thoughtfully designed for your utmost comfort. The Association manages your yard work, trash pick up and snow removal for $80/month. Nestled in Northeast Lincoln development near 84th and Adams. Welcome Home!