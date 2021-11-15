2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $225,000

Welcome to this Brick ranch, with oversized two stall garage, a spacious covered patio and fenced yard; all located near city park, bike trail and Holmes Lake. Newer carpet, roof window treatments and more are the icing on the cake. Spacious primary and second bedrooms are found on the main level with Third non- conforming bedroom and bathroom are located in the basement. Bristol windows, cozy backyard fire pit, new storm door, Hunter Douglas window treatments, oversized garage loaded with storage and are a few of the extras that make this home a real cut above. The neighborhood is so convenient and highly walkable for both recreation and services. All appliances, including brand new washer and dryer, will stay. You can be home -here- for the holidays.