2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

THIS IS DIRT. It is an example of one of many floor plans that you can build with Hartland Homes. Build Brand NEW, Affordable, Energy Efficient, Great Warranties! Hartland Homes' Casa 896. Also included: energy efficient Windows by Marvin, 95% efficient furnace, and closing costs paid!* Call today to see what dreams we can build for you! *check with listing agent for details on closing costs credit.

