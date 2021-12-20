 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $213,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $213,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $213,000

Matthew Easley, M: 402-540-3617, matt.easley@bhhsamb.com, - Natural lighting and spacious living in this South central 2 bedroom ranch. Detached garage with side street access and full workshop. Main floor living room, family room and sunroom! Newer windows, wood floors and brand New egress window in with new plumbing in basement. Nearby bus route access to middle school, high school, downtown and southpointe. New updates include new paint, new carpet and flooring, original hardwood that has been sanded, new appliances, new plumbing and electrical, new HVAC. Fully renovated house looking for a new family to call it home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News