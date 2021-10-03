 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,900

Check out this updated home in Southeast Lincoln! The main floor features remodeled kitchen and bathroom. The basement has been finished and ready for your enjoyment. The basement features large recreation area and remodeled bathroom. New roof (2019), new gutters (2019), new furnace (2020), new water heater (2020), new deck (2020) and new vinyl windows (2021). Call today for your private showing!

