Check out this updated home in Southeast Lincoln! The main floor features remodeled kitchen and bathroom. The basement has been finished and ready for your enjoyment. The basement features large recreation area and remodeled bathroom. New roof (2019), new gutters (2019), new furnace (2020), new water heater (2020), new deck (2020) and new vinyl windows (2021). Call today for your private showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,900
