 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $195,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $195,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $195,000

Check out this fully remodeled Sheridan Place stunner ready for a new owner! Features include 2 bedrooms (refinished hardwood floors!), 1 bath areas (NEW tiled shower, NEW vanity, NEW luxury vinyl tile flooring), NEW kitchen (NEW white shaker cabinets & hardware, NEW quartz counter tops with stainless steel sink, NEW tiled backsplash!), coffee bar, NEW appliances, NEW light fixtures, NEW paint, NEW recessed lighting, finished basement with store room, NEW furnace & A/C, NEW water heater, maintenance free vinyl siding, NEWER roof, patio, fenced back yard and 1 stall detached garage. This home is truly a rare find. A gorgeous blend of new with old in a historic neighborhood just a couple blocks from a park. Call today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News