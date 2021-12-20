Taija Walkowiak, M: 402-490-6494, Taija.walkowiak@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - You can relax at this fabulous southwest Lincoln Townhome. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage and has the convenience of being zero entry. Spend your free time relaxing on the cozy back patio and not mowing or scooping snow, the HOA covers those for you. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and a great built in pantry, hardwood floors, and a large window toward the dining room and living room give it that open concept feel. In the bedrooms you have brand new carpet, a spacious primary bedroom with bath, the second bedroom is perfect for a home office or guest room. The main bath also contains the washer and dryer that can conveniently be tucked away behind closet doors. The living room has tons of natural light with the patio doors. The patio is cozy and the perfect place to enjoy beautiful summer evenings.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $194,900
