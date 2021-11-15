Wow! Looking for a cute updated home on a quiet, tree lined street? Here it is! This 2+1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home has so much to offer! The main floor has new flooring, a large kitchen with new appliances, a pantry and opens to the large back deck. The full bathroom is spacious and has new flooring, vanity and tile. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms with new carpet and recently finished closets. Downstairs has new flooring throughout the family room and large non-conforming bedroom. The basement also walks out to the huge backyard. The two-tiered deck overlooks the large, fenced in backyard. Or you can enjoy the front yard from the swing on the covered porch! This home also has a newer furnace, roof and all new paint. So much to love!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $190,000
