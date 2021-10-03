 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $184,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $184,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $184,900

Check out this move in ready ranch in perfect Southeast Lincoln location! Features include an open concept layout, 2+1 bedrooms, 2 bath areas, hardwood floors, NEW paint (interior & exterior), updated kitchen with ceramic tile flooring & recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, NEWER vinyl replacement windows, finished basement, NEWER water heater (2017), NEWER roof & gutters (2020), large fenced yard, covered patio, deck and 2 stall tandem garage with room for a workshop/storage. This one has it all! Call today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News