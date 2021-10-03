2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $175,000

Welcome to 4620 High St. This home is centrally located and near Union College, and the possibilities with this property are endless. This home has lots of beautiful updates, including a stunning kitchen with new cupboards and countertops and a fabulous tile shower and new vanity and fixtures in the bathroom. The home also features new windows, hardwood floors throughout and a large fenced in backyard. The unfinished basement is an open canvas and is ready to be finished if desired. It is one of the nicest I have seen. Two new partial foundation walls were just installed. Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this one!