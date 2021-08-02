2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $175,000

Cozy two-story townhome in South Lincoln. Interior features include a spacious living area with gas fireplace, galley kitchen and dining area. There is a second room on the main level with endless possibilities. It's currently being used as a formal dining area, but could function as an office, reading/TV room or bedroom, with the washer and dryer located in the closet. Upstairs you have the primary bedroom with two large closets, a full bath and an additional bedroom. Exterior features include a one stall garage and a beautiful park-like view from the patio that backs to common area. Located close to Holmes Lake, bike trails, shopping, bus lines and much more. HOA dues cover common area maintenance, snow removal, refuse, water, & lawn care. Schedule your showing today!