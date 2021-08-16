2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $170,000

Attention investors and homeowner seekers alike! Do not let this 2 + 1 BR property in the Antelope Park neighborhood get away from you! Seller paid, one-year home warranty is included! This 1.5 story home displays loads of character including built-in's with colonnades and original hard wood floors. The first level features an updated kitchen with newer flooring and stainless steel appliances. The main floor also includes formal dining, living room & flex room which could truly be used as a 3rd BR, office or den. The 2nd floor offers 2 BRs, generously sized closets, bathroom with linen closet & a bonus built-in hallway closet. Don't forget about the spacious 2-stall detached garage w/alley access & fenced backyard. Take a quick jaunt to the Children's Zoo, parks, grocery stores, shopping & schools w/easy access to downtown Lincoln and I-80. Or hop on the bike trail for a quick ride to campus. Do not delay! Schedule your private showing today!