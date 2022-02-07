2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $170,000

Professionally remodeled by Apricity Homes- this 2 bed 1 bath bungalow is set to be completed March 2022. Get in now to choose your finishes! This home has all the features you'd expect from a newly designed house. Space on the main level is efficiently maximized with 9' ceilings and an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features quartz countertops, custom tile backsplash, white soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and custom range hood. Dining room sliding glass doors leads out to a deck and side yard. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom with 60" vanity, custom tile shower and quartz countertops. Unfinished basement has lots of room for storage. Brand new HVAC system, electrical, plumbing and finishes. Call today for the stage of construction and to schedule a private showing!