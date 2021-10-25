2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $170,000

Delaney Vogt, M: 402-641-4481, delaney.vogt@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome Home to this beautifully updated and charming ranch in the Bryan Fairview neighborhood. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a bonus room in the basement. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. New carpet, new paint, new plumbing and you will be sure to love the extra space in the newly finished basement! You will not want to miss the opportunity to make this Old Charmer your new place to call home! Call to schedule your showing today! AMA