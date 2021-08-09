 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $170,000

Don't let this 2 + 1 bedroom home in the Antelope Park neighborhood get away from you! This 1.5 story dwelling displays loads of character throughout including a large covered front porch with swing, built-in's with colonnades and original hard wood floors. The first level features an updated kitchen with newer flooring and stainless steel appliances. The main floor also includes a formal dining room, living room and flex room which could truly be used as a 3rd bedroom, office or den. The 2nd floor displays 2 bedrooms, generously sized closets, bathroom with linen closet and a bonus built-in hallway closet. Don't forget about the spacious 2-stall detached garage with alley access and fenced backyard. Take a quick jaunt to the Children's Zoo, parks, grocery stores, shopping and schools with easy access to downtown Lincoln and I-80. Or hop on the bike trail for a quick ride to campus. Do not delay! Schedule your private showing today!

