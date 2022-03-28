 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,900

Come see this sweet home in north Lincoln! This home sits on a large lot and features two bedrooms and one bath. Hardwood floors upstairs in the spacious living room and bedrooms, full bath and a large kitchen! The basement has plenty of space to make it your own as well. You will love the large fenced in back yard for a great day of barbecuing and entertaining all summer long! Make an appointment to see it today!

