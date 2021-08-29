2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,900

Welcome to 1347 Rose Street. Come and check out this completely remodeled from top to bottom ranch style home. Just about everything in this home has been gone through. Updated electrical and plumbing, new vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Brand new kitchen cabinets-hardware and granite counter tops. Brand new stainless steel appliances, all new paint and brand new doors and windows. Newly finished original hardwood floors, new interior doors and trim, light fixtures and plumbing fixtures. This home sits on a huge corner lot and the property has been approved by the city to add a garage if so desired. The property has many mature trees for all day shade and alley access. This home will provide peace of mind knowing that the products and workmanship that were put into this home will serve anyone well for years to come. Please don't miss this opportunity. Call today to schedule your private showing.