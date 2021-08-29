Welcome to 1347 Rose Street. Come and check out this completely remodeled from top to bottom ranch style home. Just about everything in this home has been gone through. Updated electrical and plumbing, new vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Brand new kitchen cabinets-hardware and granite counter tops. Brand new stainless steel appliances, all new paint and brand new doors and windows. Newly finished original hardwood floors, new interior doors and trim, light fixtures and plumbing fixtures. This home sits on a huge corner lot and the property has been approved by the city to add a garage if so desired. The property has many mature trees for all day shade and alley access. This home will provide peace of mind knowing that the products and workmanship that were put into this home will serve anyone well for years to come. Please don't miss this opportunity. Call today to schedule your private showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a UNL fraternity house Tuesday evening, rhythmically chanting "kick him out" at a fraternity member who was accused of rape.
- Updated
Beginning Thursday, masks will be required countywide in most indoor settings.
- Updated
Scott Frost was unusually short with answers. Meanwhile, a description of the team's offensive identity will be downright thrilling for some fans.
'I'm angry too' — UNL chancellor responds to calls for justice as new details emerge in Fiji assault case
- Updated
New details have emerged surrounding the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old woman at the Fiji house on Monday night, where the accuser had been attending a gathering with a friend in the hours before the assault was reported.
- Updated
Chancellor Ronnie Green said UNL was suspending operations of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity -- better known as Fiji -- a day after protesters descended on the Greek house following a rape allegation made against a fraternity member.
- Updated
UNL temporarily suspended the fraternity on Tuesday afternoon. But the move did nothing to quell the demonstrators, who showed up en masse at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Updated
The West Haymarket entertainment venue's owners offered no details on its future management plans.
- Updated
In awarding Blackshirts this week, Scott Frost told his players Nebraska's mission must start with the Blackshirts and Pipeline. Bravo to that.
- Updated
The store at 8700 Andermatt Drive will be turned into a mini fulfillment center.
- Updated
“Due to Iowa’s limitations of vaccine mandates, we’re regrettably canceling the Sept. 9 Des Moines show,” Spoon said.