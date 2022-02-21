2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,900

Cute little move in ready bungalow in great location. Easy access to north or south part of town. Wood floors throughout, fresh paint, great storage area down stairs. The kitchen is pretty spacious with a large pantry by the refrigerator, light switch is by the doorway. That is also your access to the attic area. Plenty of off-street parking plus a large single car garage. This little cutie won't last long, call for a showing!