No steps in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome! Easy living in the Autumn Wood 55 plus association. Just $80 a month takes care of lawn, snow and garbage. Community room available for residents. Two car attached garage set up for Husker fans. Even if you're not a fan, you'll love the finished floor in garage. Enclosed porch provides extra storage or a nice area for your pet to access small fenced dog walk.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,000
