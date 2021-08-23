 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $168,500

Great ranch home in Northeast Lincoln! 2+1 bed 1.5 bath in a nice quiet area. This home has had some great upgrades including the kitchen, bathroom, flooring, windows and a half bath downstairs. A great basement with newer carpeting! Don't wait around to take a look at this sweet home. Set up a showing today!

