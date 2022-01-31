 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $165,000

Excellent little townhome superbly located near the University's downtown campus! Features include soaring ceiling and windows in the living room, split levels, great floor plan including open dining and living room as well as two bedrooms and a bath on the main level. Downstairs you will find an additional bedroom, bath and large rec room that is perfect for lounging or entertaining. Wonderful opportunity! Reach out today to schedule a showing!

