2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $160,000

- Contract Pending, back up offers only - Exceptionally clean and updated in 2016. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath on second floor. Nice floor coverings. Full kitchen with whirlpool appliances and a separate formal dining room. Nice kitchen cabinets, countertops, sink and faucet, with tile backsplash. New roof in 2020. New siding in 2020.. 2016 RUUD furnace and AC, new windows. Water heater 2017. Updated 200 AMP electric panel. Washer /dryer and water softener. Location close to schools, shopping, dining outlets and health and fitness facilities. Call to schedule a showing for this exceptionally clean home...Thank you for your business.