2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $159,900

Call today to get inside this cute, move in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a great location. Close to both campuses and downtown is a great place to be. This home has had a lot of nice updates and is as clean as they come. Refinished hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and an updated kitchen, plus all the appliances stay. This home is move in ready and priced to sell quickly. The backyard is very roomy and has a fence as well. The basement has a rec room and a laundry room, and also an extra deep 1 stall garage! Call today for your appointment to see it!!